Back From Drop Over Tariffs, Stocks Close at All-Time High

The market's complete turnaround from its deep swoon happened in about half the time that it normally takes, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Investors will breathe a sigh of relief," he said. President Trump's decision Friday to halt trade talks with Canada threatened to derail Wall Street's run to a record, the AP reports, but the market steadied. The broader market has seemingly shaken off fears about the Israel-Iran war disrupting the global supply of crude oil and sending prices higher. A ceasefire between the two nations is still in place.

The gains on Friday were broad, with nearly every sector within the S&P 500 rising. Nike soared 15.2% for the biggest gain on the market, despite warning of a steep hit from tariffs. Inflation remains a big concern for businesses and consumers. Trump's on-again-off-again tariff policy has made it difficult for companies to make forecasts. It has also put more pressure on consumers worried about inflation. Businesses have warned that higher import taxes will likely hurt their revenues and profits. "While we also would have expected to already to be seeing a bit more pass through into the inflation statistics, we still expect these impacts to show up in a more meaningful way in the next few months," said Greg Wilensky of Janus Henderson.