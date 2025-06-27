Trump Ends All Trade Talks With Canada

President cites a tariff on American tech companies
Posted Jun 27, 2025 1:56 PM CDT
President Trump listens during a briefing with the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, at the White House in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The US and China found common ground on trade this week. No such luck between the US and Canada. President Trump said Friday afternoon that he is immediately ending all trade talks with the nation's northern neighbor, reports CNBC. In particular, Trump blamed a new digital-service tax being imposed on US tech companies, per the Wall Street Journal. The two nations have been trying to hammer out a trade deal for months, and the Journal notes that Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sparred over the digital tax at last week's G7 summit. The first payments are due on Monday.

  • "We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately."

The announcement put a damper on a strong stock market rally, casting doubt on whether the S&P 500 would close in record territory.

