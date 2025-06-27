Trump Ends All Trade Talks With Canada

The US and China found common ground on trade this week. No such luck between the US and Canada. President Trump said Friday afternoon that he is immediately ending all trade talks with the nation's northern neighbor, reports CNBC. In particular, Trump blamed a new digital-service tax being imposed on US tech companies, per the Wall Street Journal. The two nations have been trying to hammer out a trade deal for months, and the Journal notes that Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sparred over the digital tax at last week's G7 summit. The first payments are due on Monday.