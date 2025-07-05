Tell (Your Proxy to Tell) Your Boss to Take This Job, Shove It

For lots of people, finally getting to tell your boss you're quitting is often the best part of a job. But in Japan, where confrontation is frowned upon, people will actually pay to have someone else do it for them. The Washington Post reports an increasing number of Japanese workers are turning to resignation agencies like Momuri, which will resign on your behalf for a fee of up to $350—no dramatic office goodbyes required. "I felt so relieved once I got the confirmation that my resignation had gone through," said Toui Iida, 25, who left his job after his boss ignored his complaints about long hours.