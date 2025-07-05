Tell (Your Proxy to Tell) Your Boss to Take This Job, Shove It

For lots of people, finally getting to tell your boss you're quitting is often the best part of a job. But in Japan, where confrontation is frowned upon, people will actually pay to have someone else do it for them. The Washington Post reports an increasing number of Japanese workers are turning to resignation agencies like Momuri, which will resign on your behalf for a fee of up to $350—no dramatic office goodbyes required. "I felt so relieved once I got the confirmation that my resignation had gone through," said Toui Iida, 25, who left his job after his boss ignored his complaints about long hours.
Proxy quitters like Momuri—which translates to "I can't take it anymore"—have become a booming industry, especially since the pandemic disrupted Japan's traditional work culture and opened the door for people to stop staying committed forever to jobs they don't like. Some clients are dealing with bullying or harassment, while others simply want to avoid pushback from supervisors unaccustomed to resignations. And with an aging, shrinking workforce giving employees more bargaining power, more are ditching toxic jobs altogether. "This shift marks a real change," said Kaoru Tsuda, a Tokyo-based labor researcher. "Today, there are a wide range of job opportunities available in the labor market, giving workers more choice than ever before."
Still, in a culture where emotional restraint and respect for hierarchy run deep, quitting can feel like treason. "Because people often can't say how they really feel... they may not be able to say it themselves," said Keiko Ishii, a social psychology professor at Nagoya University. Companies like Momuri, which now handles around 2,500 cases a month (up from 200 in 2022), fill that emotional gap—sometimes even for clients as old as 83. Nearly one in 10 Japanese companies has now received a resignation via proxy, but it can be a jarring experience for employers. Momuri itself isn't immune, notes SoraNews24
, having received notice from a competitor on behalf of one of its own employees. "There will always be instances in which certain companies and workers do not mesh," said Momuri in a tweet. "All we can do now is reflect on this valuable experience and put that knowledge to use to lessen such mismatches in the future."