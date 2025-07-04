Administration Wins OK to Send Migrants to South Sudan

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted a request by the Trump administration to permit it to deport migrants to South Sudan, a war-torn nation that seven of the eight men have no connection with, without giving them a chance to argue that they will face torture. An administration official said the men, who are from countries around the world, will be sent there promptly, the New York Times reports. There has been no indication from the US or South Sudan about what will happen to them when they get there.

Thursday's order clarified the court's June 23 decision that made it easier for the US to deport migrants to third countries to which they have no ties, per NBC News. The new, unsigned order said it applies to the convicted criminals now held by the US in a makeshift detention center at a base in East Africa, as well. The first ruling gave no reasons for the decision, which is common for emergency orders but left room for conflicting interpretations, per the Washington Post. This one came with two pages of reasoning.

"These sickos will be in South Sudan by Independence Day," said Tricia McLaughlin of the Department of Homeland Security. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented. "What the government wants to do, concretely, is send the eight noncitizens it illegally removed from the United States from Djibouti to South Sudan, where they will be turned over to the local authorities without regard for the likelihood that they will face torture or death," Sotomayor wrote.