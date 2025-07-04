Trump Says It Has Been 'Best 2 Weeks' for America

President Trump celebrated his mammoth legislative win at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, touting the newly passed megabill as proof of his sway over Congress and promising a new era of prosperity. With supporters cheering, he claimed the victory was America's "best birthday present"—and just the beginning. Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for a "Salute To America" event, Trump called the legislative win a "phenomenal victory." Other standout lines, per Politico and ABC News: