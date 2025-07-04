Trump Says It Has Been 'Best 2 Weeks' for America

President takes victory lap at Iowa rally
Posted Jul 4, 2025 7:32 AM CDT
Trump Proclaims It's Been the 'Best 2 Weeks'
President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump celebrated his mammoth legislative win at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, touting the newly passed megabill as proof of his sway over Congress and promising a new era of prosperity. With supporters cheering, he claimed the victory was America's "best birthday present"—and just the beginning. Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for a "Salute To America" event, Trump called the legislative win a "phenomenal victory." Other standout lines, per Politico and ABC News:

  • "I have another hat here that says 'Donald Trump was right about everything,' and I said, 'No, no, that sounds a little bit too conceited.' But it happens to be true."
  • "They wouldn't vote, only because they hate Trump," he said in reference to Democrats. "I hate them too. I really do. I hate them. I cannot stand them, because I really do believe they hate our country."
  • Trump said it has been the "best two weeks," referring to the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities followed by the bill's passage. "Has anybody ever had a better two weeks?" Trump asked the crowd.

