Politics | President Trump Trump Says It Has Been 'Best 2 Weeks' for America President takes victory lap at Iowa rally By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Jul 4, 2025 7:32 AM CDT Copied President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump celebrated his mammoth legislative win at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, touting the newly passed megabill as proof of his sway over Congress and promising a new era of prosperity. With supporters cheering, he claimed the victory was America's "best birthday present"—and just the beginning. Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for a "Salute To America" event, Trump called the legislative win a "phenomenal victory." Other standout lines, per Politico and ABC News: "I have another hat here that says 'Donald Trump was right about everything,' and I said, 'No, no, that sounds a little bit too conceited.' But it happens to be true." "They wouldn't vote, only because they hate Trump," he said in reference to Democrats. "I hate them too. I really do. I hate them. I cannot stand them, because I really do believe they hate our country." Trump said it has been the "best two weeks," referring to the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities followed by the bill's passage. "Has anybody ever had a better two weeks?" Trump asked the crowd.