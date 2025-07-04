Tennessee Lawmaker Wants Trump's Face on Rushmore

A Tennessee congressman is calling for President Trump's face to be added to Mount Rushmore, urging federal officials to study the possibility of expanding the iconic monument to reflect what he calls a new chapter in American history. GOP Rep. Andy Ogles has penned a letter asking Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to conduct a feasibility study that would examine the technical, legal, and cultural implications of such an addition.

Ogles posted on X that Mount Rushmore "must evolve to reflect the full arc of American history" and argued that Trump would be a fitting addition. "Given the scale and scope of [his] recent achievements—especially the impending enactment of the Big Beautiful Bill, the historic act that will ignite America's Golden Age—it is essential that we immortalize President Trump's likeness on Mount Rushmore," Ogles wrote Thursday.

The Interior Department declined to comment specifically on Ogles' proposal but told the Hill it "takes all correspondence from Congress seriously and carefully reviews each matter." The National Park Service also declined to comment, but the Hill notes that in 2020, a Park Service official told the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper that the monument's rock is "not suitable for additional carving." Engineering studies have supported that assertion.