Trump Scolds Reporter for Asking About Epstein

President Trump has leapt to the defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi amid fresh scrutiny from elements of his base over recent Justice Department revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. Trump headed off a reporter's Epstein-related questions for Bondi at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, chiding the journalist for asking "about a guy who's been talked about for years," the AP reports.

"We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable," Trump said, per CNN. "I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration."