Musk Drops the 'Really Big Bomb'

As his war of words with President Trump heated up on Thursday, Elon Musk said it was time to "drop the really big bomb." Trump "is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," he said in a post on X, adding. "Have a nice day, DJT!" Mediaite describes the post as a reference to "the long-held conspiracy theory that the government has a secret record of everyone who engaged in illicit behavior" with the late sex offender, and the Washington Post points out that Epstein offered no evidence for his claim. The Justice Department released some files on Epstein in February, but critics complained there was almost no new information.
Earlier Thursday, Trump expressed his "disappointment" with Musk, who fired back with numerous posts on X. On Truth Social, Trump said he had asked Musk to leave his administration—and threatened his government contracts.
- "This just gets better and better," Musk said in response to a journalist's post that noted cutting SpaceX's contracts would "end the International Space Station and simultaneously provide no way to safely deorbit it." Musk added: "Go ahead, make my day."
- According to Theodore Schliefer's reporting in the New York Times, predicting when Musk and Trump would clash has been a "parlor game," even in their inner circles. "But even so, the breakdown that we saw today was swifter than any of them imagined," he writes.
