Musk Drops the 'Really Big Bomb'

As his war of words with President Trump heated up on Thursday, Elon Musk said it was time to "drop the really big bomb." Trump "is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," he said in a post on X, adding. "Have a nice day, DJT!" Mediaite describes the post as a reference to "the long-held conspiracy theory that the government has a secret record of everyone who engaged in illicit behavior" with the late sex offender, and the Washington Post points out that Epstein offered no evidence for his claim. The Justice Department released some files on Epstein in February, but critics complained there was almost no new information.