MTV Reality Star Arrested After Man's Fatal OD

Whitney Purvis, once a teen mom featured on MTV's 16 and Pregnant whose own 16-year-old son died last month , has now been arrested for involuntary manslaughter among other charges. Purvis, now 33, was arrested on Monday in Floyd County, Georgia, reports NBC News . TMZ and Deadline report she's accused of distributing tranq —a mix of fentanyl and xylazine—to a man named John Mark Harris who fatally overdosed in February.

Jail records show she also faces charges of manufacturing and distributing controlled substances and using a communication device to aid a drug-related crime. She's being held without bond in the jail's medical unit. Purvis first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, in what was the show's inaugural season. Her son Weston Owen Gosa Jr., whose birth was documented in the series, died in June of natural causes; he was living with his father at the time and reportedly suffered from diabetes and other health issues.