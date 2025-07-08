Officials Reject Request to Move Up Combs' Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced in his federal criminal case on Oct. 3, a judge said Tuesday after probation officials rejected the defense and prosecution's plan to move the date up by about two weeks. Combs, who remains jailed after a split verdict last week, spoke briefly to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo during a virtual hearing on the scheduling issue that lasted all of two minutes, the AP reports. At one point, he asked the lawyer to turn on his camera so they could see each other's faces.

The hip-hop mogul's lawyers had been urging Judge Arun Subramanian to sentence him as soon as possible after jurors acquitted him last week on racketeering and sex trafficking but convicted him on two prostitution-related charges.