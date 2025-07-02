Combs Convicted of Prostitution Charge, Cleared of Racketeering

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop's most celebrated figures behind bars for life. The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations, reports the AP . It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade, and it's likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and reality-TV star. The foreperson confirmed the verdict was unanimous. After they read the verdict, Combs held his hands up in a prayer motion, looking at the jury, and hugged defense lawyer Teny Geragos.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act. But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power, and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men. Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.



After the verdict was read, the judge gave the jury guidance on speaking about the case to the media, the public, and more. Combs continued to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied he was acquitted on the most serious charges. Combs seemed buoyant arriving in the courtroom earlier Wednesday, a contrast to his mood a day earlier after he learned that the jury at his sex trafficking trial had reached a yet-to-be-disclosed verdict on all but one of the five charges he faced. On Tuesday, US District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the jury to continue its closed-door discussions for a third day after the panel said it was unable to reach consensus on the top count: racketeering conspiracy. The sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. Transportation to engage in prostitution carries a max sentence of 10 years in prison.