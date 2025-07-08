Trump: 'We Get a Lot of BS Thrown at Us by Putin'

President Trump appears to have run out of patience with Vladimir Putin. At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said he is not happy with the Russian leader and he is considering approving more sanctions on Moscow, Reuters reports. "We get a lot of bulls--- thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump said, per the New York Times. "He's very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless." Trump said the war in Ukraine should never have happened and it should end. "We're not happy with Putin. I'm not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now, because he's killing a lot of people," he said.
Trump said Monday that a pause on weapons deliveries to Ukraine would be lifted. Putin is "killing too many people, so we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine." he said at the Cabinet meeting. Trump declined to say Tuesday whether he knew in advance about the pause, which sources told NBC News was unilaterally ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The Times reports that Hegseth was sitting next to Trump when a reporter pressed the president on who ordered the pause. "I don't know," Trump said. "Why don't you tell me?" In a phone call between the leaders Thursday, Putin told Trump Russia will "never back down" on achieving its goals in Ukraine.