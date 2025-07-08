Trump: 'We Get a Lot of BS Thrown at Us by Putin'

President Trump appears to have run out of patience with Vladimir Putin. At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said he is not happy with the Russian leader and he is considering approving more sanctions on Moscow, Reuters reports. "We get a lot of bulls--- thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump said, per the New York Times. "He's very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless." Trump said the war in Ukraine should never have happened and it should end. "We're not happy with Putin. I'm not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now, because he's killing a lot of people," he said.