Soccer Star Dies in Crash Days After Wedding

The world of soccer has been jolted with a stunning loss: Liverpool star Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash late Wednesday night, reports the BBC. The one-car crash in Zamora, Spain, killed the 28-year-old as well as his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva, say police. Silva also played pro soccer, with a lower-tier team in Portugal. Authorities say it appears that a tire blew on the Lamborghini they were in, causing it to veer off a road and burst into flames, per the AP.