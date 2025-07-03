Soccer Star Dies in Crash Days After Wedding

The world of soccer has been jolted with a stunning loss: Liverpool star Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash late Wednesday night, reports the BBC. The one-car crash in Zamora, Spain, killed the 28-year-old as well as his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva, say police. Silva also played pro soccer, with a lower-tier team in Portugal. Authorities say it appears that a tire blew on the Lamborghini they were in, causing it to veer off a road and burst into flames, per the AP.
One wrenching detail is that Jota was killed less than two weeks after marrying his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, reports People. The pair, who have three children together, wed on June 22. In fact, Jota shared video from the ceremony online just hours before his death. The native of Portugal played forward for Liverpool, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances and helping them win a Premier League tittle last season, notes the BBC.