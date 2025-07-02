Combs Denied Bail Ahead of Sentencing

A judge declined Wednesday to grant bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs after the split verdict in his sex crimes case. The bond decision came after a jury convicted Combs of federal prostitution-related offenses but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He stands convicted of two counts of a crime—transportation to engage in prostitution—that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But jurors cleared him of charges that could have put him behind bars for life. His lawyers argued that the acquittal on those counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should be freed on $1 million bond while he awaits sentencing, the AP reports. Prosecutors said he remained a flight risk.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the applicable law didn't allow for Combs' release at this point. Among other reasons, the judge noted Combs' violent history: "At trial, the defense conceded the defendant's violence in his personal relationships, saying it happened with Cassie and Jane." He set a sentencing date of Oct. 3 but said it could moved up if Combs' team decided to expedite it, NBC News reports.

Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, asked that his client be immediately released because the federal Mann Act crimes were of a "vastly different nature" than sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said he should remain incarcerated as a danger to the community and a threat to flee. She cited evidence of physical abuse and "prolific use and distribution of drugs" that emerged during the trial. "I do believe we'll be seeking a substantial period of incarceration," Comey said.

Combs' lawyers said that under federal sentencing guidelines he'd likely face about two years in prison. Prosecutors, citing Combs' violence and other factors, said the guidelines would call for at least four to five years. Jailed since his September arrest, he's already served nine months behind bars.

Combs did not testify at his trial, which featured 34 witnesses as well as video of the rapper attacking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, asked the judge in a letter to deny Combs bail, saying, "Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community." Former stylist Deonte Nash, who testified that he saw Combs beat Ventura, also urged the judge to keep Combs in custody, NBC reports. "Many of us have firsthand knowledge of the fear he instills in those around him," Nash said. "I can say without hesitation that he is a serious and immediate threat to victims, witnesses, and the broader community."