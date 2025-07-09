Inspectors Visited Texas Camp 2 Days Before Flood

Texas inspectors signed off on Camp Mystic's emergency planning just two days before catastrophic flooding killed at least 27 campers and counselors at the all-girls Christian summer camp, most of them children, the AP reports. The Department of State Health Services released records Tuesday showing the camp complied with a host of state regulations regarding "procedures to be implemented in case of a disaster." Among them: instructing campers what to do if they need to evacuate and assigning specific duties to each staff member and counselor. Five years of inspection reports released to the Associated Press do not offer any details of those plans at Mystic, raising new questions about the camp's preparedness ahead of the torrential July 4 rainfall in flood-prone Texas Hill Country.

The state inspected Camp Mystic on July 2, the same day the Texas Division of Emergency Management activated emergency response resources ahead of the anticipated flooding. The inspection found no deficiencies or violations at the camp in a long list of health and safety criteria. The disaster plans are required to be posted in all camp buildings but aren't filed with the state, said Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services. "We do not have them," Anton said in an email. "You'd have to get it from the camp." Camp Mystic did not respond to requests for comment on its emergency plan.

Camps are responsible for developing their own emergency plan. Inspectors evaluate the plans to ensure they meet several state requirements, including procedures for evacuation. "The inspector checked that they had plans posted for those elements in every building," Anton said, "and that they had trained staff and volunteers on what to do." The uncertainty about what happened at Mystic comes as local officials have repeatedly dodged questions about who was monitoring the weather and what measures were taken ahead of the flooding.