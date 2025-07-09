Flash Flooding Hits New Mexico Mountain Village

Floodwaters trapped people in their homes and cars Tuesday in a mountain village in southern New Mexico as monsoon rains triggered flash flooding and an entire house was swept downstream. Emergency crews carried out at least 85 swift water rescues in the Ruidoso area, including of people who were trapped in their homes and cars, said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, but Silva said the extent of the destruction wouldn't be known until the water recedes, the AP reports.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said three people are missing, reports NBC News. "If you're at home, stay at home," Crawford said late Tuesday. "If you're high and dry, that's a good deal right now."