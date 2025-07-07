Texas Camp Staffer: 'We Had No Warning' From Officials

Over a dozen people died at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, and 10 campers plus a counselor are still missing after devastating flash floods tore through the area. But at Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly, another camp in Hunt, staff managed to get everyone to safety before disaster struck, the AP reports. Officials in Kerr County, which is home to those and other youth camps, are facing questions over how much warning was given to residents, and the communications director for Mo-Ranch says they received no direct warning from county officials. Rather, camp staff was monitoring weather reports and the rising level of the nearby Guadalupe River. It was after midnight on the Fourth of July when staffers decided to relocate 70 children and adults who had been staying near the river, after seeing how much the water had risen.