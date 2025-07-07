Girls Camp: We Lost 27 Campers, Counselors in Flood

Camp Mystic in Texas mourns 'unimaginable tragedy'
Posted Jul 7, 2025 8:24 AM CDT
A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025.   (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The numbers are crystallizing from the Texas floods: On Monday morning, the all-girls Mystic Camp said at least 27 campers and counselors had died, reports USA Today. The Christian camp on the Guadalupe River in Kerr County did not specify how many were children and how many were counselors, but the fatalities included girls as young as 8, per the New York Times.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," said the camp in a statement. "We are praying for them constantly." It was not immediately clear if others from the camp remained missing. Meanwhile, KBTX reports that one 8-year-old girl who was at the camp floated to safety downriver on a mattress.

