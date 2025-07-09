Sources Pin Ukraine Weapons Pause Squarely on Hegseth

The White House got no heads up before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth halted US weapons shipments to Ukraine last week, five sources tell CNN—a move that surprised top officials and sparked confusion as Trump's team reportedly scrambled to understand and explain the decision. President Trump publicly but vaguely distanced himself from the pause during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting, where he was repeatedly asked who authorized the pause. "I don't know, why don't you tell me?" he said at one point. Standout details from CNN's report: