Museum's Dino Bone Find 'Like Hitting a Hole in One From the Moon'

A Denver museum known for its dinosaur displays has made a fossil bone discovery closer to home than anyone ever expected—under its own parking lot. It came from a hole drilled more than 750 feet deep to study geothermal heating potential for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The find is not as visually impressive as the full-size dinosaur skeletons that delight visitors of all ages. Even so, the odds of finding the hockey-puck-shaped fossil sample were impressively small, the AP reports.

With a bore only a couple of inches wide, museum officials struggled to describe just how unlikely it was to hit a dinosaur, even in a region with a fair number of such fossils. "Finding a dinosaur bone in a core is like hitting a hole in one from the moon. It's like winning the Willy Wonka factory. It's incredible, it's super rare," says James Hagadorn, the museum's curator of geology.