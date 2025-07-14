It's 'Crypto Week' at the House of Representatives

In a dramatic turn for digital currency, the US House is dedicating the coming week to "Crypto Week," with a series of bills that could reshape how Americans pay, save, and invest, Axios reports. Once sidelined by Wall Street, cryptocurrency now finds itself at the center of legislative attention, helped along by the pro-crypto stance of President Trump—whose family investments in the industry have drawn scrutiny.

The focus is on three main bills. First up: a stablecoin measure, known as the GENIUS Act, which is expected to get a direct House vote. Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the dollar, designed for cheap and rapid global payments, and increasingly used for everything from payroll to financial markets. The bill would set standards for issuing stablecoins, a move supporters say could open the door for traditional financial institutions and a slate of new products. The Senate has already passed the bill and the House is expected to do the same, handing both Trump and the crypto industry a big win, Politico reports.

A second proposal would create a formal regulatory framework for the broader crypto market, potentially making it easier for mainstream investors to buy and trade digital assets. If passed, it could bring a wave of crypto products into everyday brokerage accounts, further blurring the lines between digital and conventional finance. The third bill aims to block the Federal Reserve from launching a digital US dollar (or central bank digital currency, known as CBDC), a step conservatives argue would invite government overreach.