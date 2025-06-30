Girl Goes Overboard on Cruise, Dad Goes in After Her

A young girl went overboard on a Disney cruise returning to Florida from the Bahamas on Sunday, prompting her father to jump in after her. It was a terrifying moment that ended in cheers as rescue crews helped both father and daughter from the water. Footage shared on TikTok showed two heads bobbing in the ocean before the father lifted the girl into a rescue boat, then climbed in himself. "He jumped in to save his child ... That man is a hero," one passenger was recorded saying in other footage, per CBS News. Another wondered aloud, "How did he survive that long?"
It's unclear how the child went overboard on the Disney Dream, which reportedly has plexiglass safety barriers on its decks. She reportedly fell from Deck 4, which includes a walking track, per USA Today. A Disney Cruise Line rep applauded the crew's "exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes," adding "this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols." The ship was returning to Florida on the final leg of a four-day cruise to the Bahamas. It docked at Florida's Port Everglades early Monday, per CBS.