These Cities Were Made for Walking

Philly is the best metropolis to take in some fresh air and the sights on foot, per USA Today
Posted Jul 15, 2025 9:09 AM CDT
These Cities Were Made for Walking
Stock photo of two people walking in Philly.   (Getty Images/JanaShea)

"Get ready to save on gas." That's USA Today's enthusiastic lead-in to its list of the most walkable cities in the nation, which received nominations from travel experts and were then voted upon by a stroll-happy public. The City of Brotherly Love, aka Philadelphia, earned the top spot on the list, with the outlet noting its ample "cultural and historical attractions" reachable by foot and a downtown area with "several gorgeous neighborhoods" to take in, including "historic and charming Old City and Rittenhouse Square." The top 10:

  1. Philadelphia
  2. Providence, Rhode Island
  3. Burlington, Vermont
  4. Columbus, Ohio
  5. Boston
  6. San Francisco
  7. Chicago
  8. Savannah, Georgia
  9. Washington, DC
  10. New York
Check out more details on each of the top 10 here. (Want to live the good life? These cities deliver.)

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X