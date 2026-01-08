Avelo Airlines Dumps ICE Deportation Flights

Avelo Airlines is backing away from deportation flights for the federal government after less than a year . The low-cost carrier says it will no longer operate charter flights for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a move that follows months of protests, boycotts, and pressure from unions and elected officials, per the Washington Post . Avelo, based in Houston, will close its base in Mesa, Ariz., on Jan. 27 and shift attention back to its scheduled passenger service. A spokesperson said the ICE work, handled under a long-term contract with government contractor CSI Aviation, brought "short-term benefits" but not enough reliable revenue to justify its complexity and cost. CSI will decide when the final ICE flight operates, the rep added.

The decision was hailed by the Association of Flight Attendants, which said Avelo crewmembers had to work flights they "didn't originally sign up for," and immigration advocates who had organized under the banner Coalition to Stop Avelo. Organizers said the campaign, involving coordinated actions at airports nationwide, drew 100 groups and thousands of protesters, and helped spur legislative efforts: New York's proposed SAFE AIR Act would penalize airlines that transport ICE detainees without due process protections, and a similar bill has been introduced in Delaware. Further, city employees in New Haven, Connecticut, the airline's biggest hub, were instructed not to use taxpayer money to book Avelo flights.

Homeland Security did not answer questions about how it will replace Avelo's capacity, which included three Boeing 737-800s and staff. The move comes as Avelo also downsizes its fleet and network, per CNBC. The airline will give up six Boeing 737-700 jets; cut four of 14 routes from Delaware's Wilmington Airport; and close bases in Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington, NC, which will mean lost jobs. It says it will concentrate operations in select areas, including New Haven and Central Florida, and open a new Dallas-area hub, the Post reports. The airline says protests and what it calls "widespread misinformation" did not dent demand. It says it carried a record 2.6 million passengers in 2025, up 11% year over year, and its finances have "never been stronger."