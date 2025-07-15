Apple Bets $500M on Rare Earths in US

Apple announced a big investment on Tuesday likely to please President Trump: The company is putting $500 million into a partnership with MP Materials, which runs the only rare earth mine in the US, reports CNN and Fox Business . The deal commits Apple to buy rare earth magnets from MP Materials and includes plans to build a recycling line in Mountain Pass, California, to reuse rare earth materials for Apple devices.

The deal is part of Apple's broader plan to expand US operations—a move that dovetails with the Trump administration's push to bring technology manufacturing to the US and decrease reliance on China, which dominates the global rare earths processing market. These minerals are essential for everything from smartphones to electric vehicles and military equipment. Despite the name, rare earths are abundant in the Earth's crust but tricky and expensive to process, with China currently handling about 92% of global output at the processing stage.

MP Materials will set up new manufacturing lines in Fort Worth, Texas, dedicated to Apple's products, with shipments set to begin in 2027. The company expects these lines to support hundreds of millions of Apple devices and create dozens of new jobs. Both Apple and MP Materials plan to train a new US workforce for magnet production, a nod to the current shortage of specialized labor in the field.