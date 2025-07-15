Paddleboarder Dies After Saving Girl, 12, in Reservoir

A rescue attempt turned tragic in Utah Saturday night, when a man died while trying to help a 12-year-old girl at Silver Lake Flat Reservoir. The girl was on an inflatable tube drifting away from the shore and Daniel Braga Figueiredo, 31, a relative of the child, borrowed a paddleboard to go in after her and help, CBS News reports. But the two had a hard time transferring the girl from the tube to the paddleboard and both ended up in the water. Others went in at that point to try to help, and Figueiredo ultimately managed to push the girl onto an inflatable device. He then went under, however, and did not resurface, Fox 13 reports. Rescuers responded to the scene and his body was recovered around 9:30pm, two and a half hours after the incident began.