Baseball's Dirty Secret Is Hiding in Plain Sight

As legal sports betting booms across the US, the threats to game integrity are growing in number—but shrinking in size. A new form of corruption known as spot-fixing is quietly creeping into American sports. Unlike traditional match-fixing, it doesn't involve throwing games—it targets tiny moments like a foul ball or a fielding error—at very specific moments. In the case of Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz, it can be just one spiked slider in the dirt at the beginning of an inning. The Wall Street Journal reports that gambling monitors recently flagged two separate wagers placed on Ortiz to throw a ball at certain points in different games. Both times, he threw wild pitches that seemed like random occurrences. But the odds—and the betting activity—suggested something wasn't right.

This kind of manipulation isn't new to international sports. In cricket, bowlers have been caught intentionally overstepping for no-balls. In tennis, lower-ranked players have double-faulted on cue for cash. Soccer players, like West Ham's Lucas Paquetá, have faced lifetime bans for racking up yellow cards under suspicious circumstances—often timed to match small bets placed by friends or relatives. These aren't big-money wagers; many are under $500, but when multiplied across dozens of accounts, they quietly pay out. What makes it so dangerous is how hard it is to detect. "Spot-fixing is the easiest form of corruption ever invented," said Declan Hill, a match-fixing expert at the University of New Haven. "One desperate athlete can pull it off—and they frequently do."

Now, leagues like Major League Baseball are scrambling to keep up. The modern betting ecosystem—fueled by mobile apps, real-time odds, and micro-betting—lets fans place wagers on every pitch, pass, or possession. Sportsbooks use limits and monitoring tools to detect fraud, and in Ortiz's case, those mechanisms seemed to work. ESPN reports MLB placed him on nondisciplinary paid leave to investigate. But experts say that with spot-fixing, catching one case is just the beginning. "Spot-fixing is something that the leagues need to put more attention around," said sports-betting researcher John Holden. "That's where sports betting really goes off the rails, if people question every pitch."