Pete Davidson Is Going to Become a Dad

"Welp now everyone knows we had sex," model Emily Hewitt joked in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she and boyfriend Pete Davidson are expecting their first child. Hewitt and Davidson, who have both had multiple high-profile relationships with other celebrities, have been together since March and moved in together in May, TMZ reports. Hewitt, 29, included a video of herself getting an ultrasound in the Instagram post.
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Davidson, 31, was 7 years old when his father, a New York City firefighter, was killed in the 9/11 attacks. He has long spoken of becoming a father, the AP reports. On Kevin Hart's talk show three years ago, he told the host: "It's gonna be so fun to dress up a little dude. I'm so excited for, like, that chapter."