Pete Davidson Is Going to Become a Dad

'Welp now everyone knows we had sex,' Emily Hewitt jokes
Posted Jul 16, 2025 5:43 PM CDT
Pete Davidson, Emily Hewitt Are Expecting First Child
This combination of photos shows model Elsie Hewitt at the Moet & Chandon holiday season celebration in New York on Dec. 5, 2022, left, and Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" in New York on March 5, 2020.   (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"Welp now everyone knows we had sex," model Emily Hewitt joked in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she and boyfriend Pete Davidson are expecting their first child. Hewitt and Davidson, who have both had multiple high-profile relationships with other celebrities, have been together since March and moved in together in May, TMZ reports. Hewitt, 29, included a video of herself getting an ultrasound in the Instagram post.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Davidson, 31, was 7 years old when his father, a New York City firefighter, was killed in the 9/11 attacks. He has long spoken of becoming a father, the AP reports. On Kevin Hart's talk show three years ago, he told the host: "It's gonna be so fun to dress up a little dude. I'm so excited for, like, that chapter."

