Another Big TSA Change Could Be Coming

Travelers weary of the familiar liquid restrictions at airport security may soon get some relief. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hinted Wednesday at possible changes to the size of liquid containers allowed in carry-on bags for flights within the US. Speaking at the Hill Nation Summit, Noem said that the Transportation Security Administration, which falls under her department, is actively reviewing the current rules.

"But I will tell you—I mean the liquids—I'm questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be," she told NewsNation host Blake Burman at the summit. Currently, passengers can bring liquids, gels, and aerosols in containers of 3.4 ounces or less through security checkpoints. Noem's comments follow last week's announcement that domestic travelers will soon be able to keep their shoes on during TSA screening—a change that drew cheers from the summit audience when Noem mentioned it.

The broader push, Noem explained, is to streamline and speed up the airport experience without sacrificing safety. "Hopefully the future of an airport, where I'm looking to go, is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your flight," she said per CNN. "It takes you one minute." The DHS is now in talks with several tech firms about possible solutions, and Noem said pilot programs would debut at select airports before any nationwide rollout.