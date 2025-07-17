Senate Delivers a Blow to Public Broadcasting

The Senate handed President Trump a major victory on spending overnight, agreeing to pull back $9 billion previously approved by Congress for public broadcasting and foreign aid. It marks the first major clawback—formally called rescission—of federal funding in decades. Most of the money, roughly $8 billion, is for foreign assistance programs, reports the New York Times. The remaining $1.1 billion is for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS. Details:

Two nays: Two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, joined Democrats in the 51-48 vote. One Democrat, Tina Smith, missed the vote because she was hospitalized after feeling unwell, per the Hill.