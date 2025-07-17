Billy Joel's Mandate for New HBO Doc: 'Just Tell the Truth'

Billy Joel famously returned a multimillion-dollar book advance in 2011, declaring that his story was best told through music, not memoirs. Now, HBO's new two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, seeks to honor that preference while still offering an unflinching look at Joel's life and legacy, per the Guardian . Directed by Jessica Levin and Susan Lacy, the five-hour film, the first part of which debuts Friday on HBO Max, is structured around Joel's discography, featuring more than 110 of his 120-plus songs , in an effort to both chronicle and underscore the depth and breadth of his work.

Rather than skimming past later albums or zeroing in on personal turmoil, the documentary gives equal weight to each phase of Joel's musical career. It pushes biographical details, such as his family history, later into the narrative, staying true to the idea that the music itself is the main event. Joel, often reticent about his private life, participated in 10 no-holds-barred interviews for the project, telling filmmakers simply: "Just tell the truth." Though some personal topics remain untouched—his struggles with alcohol, for instance, aren't directly addressed—the film mines his catalog for insight.

"Vienna," now a fan favorite, is revealed to be about Joel's mostly absent father, though Joel long denied the connection. The documentary also draws on commentary from ex-wife and former manager Elizabeth Weber, who shed light on songs inspired by their relationship. Rapper Nas, initially included to discuss sampling Joel's work, instead reflects on his own deep connection to tracks like "New York State of Mind." The film avoids sentimentality about Joel's retirement from pop songwriting, instead leaving open the possibility of a return. As for Joel's health after being diagnosed with a brain disorder, the filmmakers mentioned that Wednesday to Good Morning America, with Lacy noting, "He's doing physical therapy, he's healing, he's working on getting better."