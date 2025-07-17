Health  | 
Picking Up the Pace Has Big Benefits for Seniors

Just 14 extra steps per minute can make a difference
Posted Jul 17, 2025 11:31 AM CDT
Small Boost in Walking Speed May Keep Seniors Stronger
"Even casual walking had positive effects on our study participants," Rubin says.   (Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen)

A small boost in walking speed could be the key for older adults to stay healthier and independent longer, according to new research from the University of Chicago Medicine. The study suggests that picking up the pace—specifically, adding just 14 more steps per minute—can make a tangible difference for seniors who are frail or at risk of frailty.

  • Frailty, a condition linked to higher risks of falls, hospitalization, and loss of independence, often shows up as unintentional weight loss, weakness, sluggish movement, and fatigue. Because most of these warning signs tie directly to activity level, walking becomes a key exercise, researchers say.

  • In the study, older adults living in retirement communities either walked at their usual pace or amped it up to "as fast as safely possible." Cadence was tracked via a device strapped to their thigh. The results: those who managed to walk at least 14 steps per minute faster—roughly hitting 100 steps per minute—showed clear improvements in their ability to walk longer distances. Even modest upticks in pace made everyday activities easier for participants.
  • To make tracking easier, researchers developed an app called "Walk Test" to measure steps per minute, aiming for accuracy, simplicity, and accessibility. While the app isn't yet public, using a metronome app can help walkers maintain a brisk, steady pace.
  • Researcher Daniel Rubin, an anesthesiologist at UChicago Medicine, says he became interested in walking cadence because of his experience preparing elderly patients for surgery. "People who haven't experienced frailty can't imagine how big a difference it makes to be able to not get tired going to the grocery store or not need to sit down while they're out," he says.

