Picking Up the Pace Has Big Benefits for Seniors

A small boost in walking speed could be the key for older adults to stay healthier and independent longer, according to new research from the University of Chicago Medicine. The study suggests that picking up the pace—specifically, adding just 14 more steps per minute—can make a tangible difference for seniors who are frail or at risk of frailty.

Frailty, a condition linked to higher risks of falls, hospitalization, and loss of independence, often shows up as unintentional weight loss, weakness, sluggish movement, and fatigue. Because most of these warning signs tie directly to activity level, walking becomes a key exercise, researchers say.