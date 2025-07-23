Hershey Hikes Candy Prices

Hershey fans will soon feel a bigger pinch at the checkout. The Pennsylvania-based chocolate giant confirmed Tuesday it's hiking prices across its candies by a "low double-digit" percentage, a move tied to surging cocoa costs rather than tariffs or trade disputes. Shoppers should expect the changes to roll out over the next three months, though the timing will vary by retailer, CBS News reports.

The price spike comes against the backdrop of a cocoa crunch gripping the global market. Cocoa prices hit $8,402 per ton in June—a 73% jump over the past five years, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data. Experts point to a slew of challenges in top-growing regions like Ghana and Ivory Coast: unpredictable weather linked to climate change, diseases such as Black pod rot, and chronic underinvestment in local farms. The result has been lower yields and higher costs for chocolate makers.

Hershey, which owns familiar brands like Reese's, KitKat, and York, says it's adapting by turning more attention to less chocolate-heavy treats and snacks. CEO Michele Buck recently told investors that expanding into healthier and salty products could attract new customers while helping the company manage ingredient inflation. Swiss chocolate maker Lindt, citing similar problems, also raised prices last year and expects to do so again this year, CNN reports.