Authorities' 12-Hour Boat Chase Pays Off

Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Tuesday that they chased a boat for more than 12 hours and discovered 1.5 tons of cocaine aboard it. It's one of the Caribbean country's biggest seizures in history, said Carlos Devers, spokesperson for the nation's Anti-Drug Agency, per the AP. Helicopters, boats, and cars were involved in the chase, which began Monday off the country's south coast near Pedernales. It ended with the arrest of three Dominicans and one Colombian, Devers said.