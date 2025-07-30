Q2's GDP Bounceback Is Better Than Expected

The US economy expanded at a surprising 3% annual pace from April through June, bouncing back at least temporarily from a first-quarter drop that reflected disruptions from President Trump's trade wars. The AP reports American gross domestic product—the nation's output of goods and services—rebounded after falling at a 0.5% clip from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The first-quarter drop was mainly caused by a surge in imports—which are subtracted from GDP—as businesses scrambled to bring in foreign goods ahead of Trump's tariffs. More: