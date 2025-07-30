Hoffa Family Wants Trump to Unseal the FBI Case Files

Half a century after Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance sparked one of America's most enduring mysteries, his family is urging President Trump to release long-hidden FBI files that could finally reveal what happened to the former Teamsters boss. James P. Hoffa, the labor leader's son, argues the full public release is long overdue—not just for his family, but for Teamsters workers and anyone still curious about the iconic case. "Let's find out what really happened," he says in a Fox Nation documentary series on the mystery, per Fox News .

Though the FBI has released thousands of pages over the decades—largely owing to lawsuits and Freedom of Information Act requests—large swaths remain redacted. The bureau claims the case is still active, so releasing everything could compromise the investigation. That's cold comfort to the Hoffas, who have spent years fighting for access. Even a 1989 lawsuit by Hoffa's daughter and efforts from journalists only yielded partial results, with key details and names blacked out.

Theories about who killed Hoffa have never stopped swirling. The latest Fox Nation episode points to two Detroit mobsters, Vito "Billy Jack" Giacalone and Anthony "Tony Pal" Palazzolo, whom Hoffa was scheduled to meet on July 30, 1975, per the Detroit Free Press. Some investigators suggest the murder was meant to stop Hoffa's bid to retake the Teamsters presidency and crack down on organized crime's grip on the union's pension fund. The FBI, however, won't comment. For the Hoffa family, the lack of official answers remains a lasting wound. "We don't have closure because we don't have a grave," James P. Hoffa said.