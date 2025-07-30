It Was a Failed but Historic Launch for Australia

Australia's homegrown space ambitions hit a speed bump this week after a domestically built rocket failed to reach orbit just seconds after takeoff. Gilmour Space Technologies' Eris rocket, touted as the first orbital rocket made and launched entirely on Australian soil, lifted off from the company's Bowen Orbital Spaceport in Queensland Wednesday morning but managed only about 14 seconds of flight before crashing, according to a company statement. Space.com reports the rocket "began sliding sideways shortly after rising off the pad."

Bloomberg reports new rockets often fail on their first go, and the three-stage Eris rocket didn't have pricey cargo on board. Instead, in a nod to the country's culinary culture, the rocket carried a jar of Vegemite. CEO Adam Gilmour struck an optimistic tone, saying in a statement, "Space is hard. SpaceX, Rocket Lab and others needed multiple test flights to reach orbit. We've learned a tremendous amount that will go directly into improving our next vehicle, which is already in production."

Founded in 2015, the Gold Coast-based company's 82-feet-tall rocket uses a hybrid propellant system that Gilmour Space claims is both safer and cheaper than conventional fuels. The company had hoped to be ready to go by 2023, but it took longer to secure regulatory approval. Space.com reports Wednesday's launch had originally been slated for March, but Tropical Cyclone Alfred interfered; a mid-May reschedule was axed due to a technical issue; and a redo in late June was canceled due to high winds.