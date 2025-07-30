Today's Fed Decision Could Be Unlike Any in Decades

Today could mark the end of a decades-long era of relative harmony at the Federal Reserve. The central bank is due to release its latest decision on interest rates at 2pm ET, and while the Fed is widely expected to hold its key rate steady once again, it's possible that more than one of the seven governors will vote against the chairman. If that occurs, it would be the first time in more than 30 years that the number of dissents exceeds one, the Wall Street Journal reports. Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman—both appointed by President Trump—have spoken in favor of cutting rates, which Trump has demanded in regular tirades against Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The Journal notes that dissents were a lot more common in the 1980s, when the Reagan administration sought to undercut then-Fed chair Paul Volcker's policies, but there has been a lot more consensus since the early 1990s. In September, Bowman became the first Fed governor to dissent in 19 years—though in that vote, she opposed a half-point rate cut. Earlier this month, Waller, seen as a possible successor to Powell, argued in favor of cutting rates, pointing to signs that the economy is weakening, the AP reports.

"Private-sector payroll growth is near stall speed," Waller said. "We should not wait until the labor market deteriorates before we cut the policy rate." Powell and most of the other governors favor a "wait-and-see" approach to cutting rates, citing factors including the effects of Trump's tariffs on the inflation rate. The AP notes that contrary to "almost all economists," Trump argues that the rate should be cut because the economy is doing well. "If your economy is hot, you're supposed to have higher short-term rates," says Tom Porcelli, chief US economist at PGIM Fixed Income.