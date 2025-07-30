Gardening Game Created by Teen Is Breaking Records

Whether it serves as a chill escape from the onslaught of the real world or simply a way to beat vacation doldrums, a viral Roblox game about gardening has become the surprise hit of the summer. Grow a Garden, created by a 16-year-old in a few days, has shattered records for the most concurrent players of any game in history, beating out video games that take years and millions of dollars to develop. And there's no one to shoot, fight, or race. If your last attempt at cultivating vegetables was FarmVille in 2010, don't worry—your tomatoes will grow even if you never water them.

Grow a Garden is as simple as its name suggests—players can fill a plot of land with plants and animals, harvest and sell, trade, or steal each others' bounty, the AP reports. The game is low stress, with an aesthetic reminiscent of Minecraft and a soundtrack of soothing classical tunes such as Mozart's Rondo Alla Turca playing in the background.