Trump Has an Unexpected Fed Governor Slot to Fill

Federal Reserve governor Adriana Kugler announced that she will step down next Friday, opening up a spot on the central bank's powerful seven-member board that President Trump will be able to fill. Kugler, who did not participate in the Fed's policy meeting earlier this week, would have completed her term in January. Instead, she will retire Aug. 8, the AP reports. She did not provide a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter. Kugler, who was appointed by Joe Biden in 2023, "will return to Georgetown University as a professor this fall," the Fed said in a news release. Trump has stepped up his criticism of the Fed since Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank would keep its short-term interest rate unchanged.