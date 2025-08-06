Team Braves Antarctic Darkness to Airlift US Researchers

"One of the most technically demanding operations an aircrew can face" was successfully completed on Wednesday. The Guardian reports three research staff were evacuated from Antarctica's remote McMurdo Station by a New Zealand air force crew during a time of year when flights to the continent only happen when absolutely necessary, due to volatile weather, 24-hour darkness, and the need to land on ice. The mission was requested by the US National Science Foundation, with one of the evacuees needing urgent medical attention and the others requiring less urgent attention.

The evacuation involved a C-130J Hercules aircraft, which departed New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon and completed the round trip in 19.5 hours. Radio New Zealand reports the US Antarctic Program winter team had to physically create the runway before the plane could leave Christchurch. Air Commodore Andy Scott of the New Zealand air force noted that flying under these conditions—it was -11 degrees Fahrenheit at the station—is especially difficult, requiring night vision goggles and constant adjustment to fast-changing weather. Once the plane crosses a certain point, there are no alternate airfields to land at, enhancing the risk.

Melissa Sweeney, the US chargé d'affaires in New Zealand, spoke of what she called "one of the most technically demanding operations": "Our Kiwi partners didn't hesitate to undertake this mission in one of the most unforgiving environments on Earth. Their skill and readiness are truly world-class." The RNZAF "brought hope in the middle of the Antarctic night," per the embassy. The Independent notes RNZAF conducted similar rescues in 2021 and 2024.