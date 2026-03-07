Moviegoers Get Titles Hilariously Wrong—a Lot

Movie titles, it turns out, aren't always memorable enough for us to, well, remember them correctly. In the New York Times, Matthew Huff reports on Film at Lincoln Center's kind-of-amazing Google doc, "WRONG MOVIE TITLES." It's a three-years-and-counting log of what patrons think they're about to see, based on the name of the movie they try to buy tickets for. Everything Everywhere All at Once became Upside Down, Anyways. Anatomy of a Fall morphed into An Economy of a Murder. The Croods got redubbed The Shrouds, while Corsage showed up as Bouquet.
But it's 2025 Oscar winner Anora that has spawned the most flubs—more than 30 variations, including Anorak and Eleanor. The list now runs 27 pages. Huff explains that the Film at Lincoln Center employee who kicked off the list imported the idea from his previous job at the Boston-area Coolidge Corner Theater, whose staff began jotting down the most memorable flubs on paper in the 1990s; its digital descendant, started in 2017, has swelled to 96 pages. "You can't imagine how much fun it is to pull this Google doc up at a party," a Coolidge Corner Theater employee tells Huff. Read the full piece for more of the title goofs.