Moviegoers Get Titles Hilariously Wrong—a Lot

Movie titles, it turns out, aren't always memorable enough for us to, well, remember them correctly. In the New York Times, Matthew Huff reports on Film at Lincoln Center's kind-of-amazing Google doc, "WRONG MOVIE TITLES." It's a three-years-and-counting log of what patrons think they're about to see, based on the name of the movie they try to buy tickets for. Everything Everywhere All at Once became Upside Down, Anyways. Anatomy of a Fall morphed into An Economy of a Murder. The Croods got redubbed The Shrouds, while Corsage showed up as Bouquet.