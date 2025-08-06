Survivors of Hiroshima Worry on Atom Bomb's 80th Anniversary

Hiroshima on Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city, with many survivors expressing frustration about the growing support of global leaders for nuclear weapons as a deterrent. With the survivors' numbers rapidly declining (the average age now exceeds 86), the anniversary is considered the last milestone event for many, per the AP. "There will be nobody left to pass on this sad and painful experience in 10 years or 20 years," Minoru Suzuto, a 94-year-old survivor, said. "That's why I want to share [my story] as much as I can."