Florida Gambler Hits 389 Jackpots—in 1 Day

A Florida gambler stunned the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa by hitting an extraordinary 389 jackpots in a single day, walking away with more than $1.8 million. The lucky player, identified only as Maher O., apparently found the right slot machines at the right time, with the casino describing his feat Tuesday as "one of the most impressive one-day runs in the property's history," per WFLA . Some noteworthy stops on his July 25 jackpot journey: $170,678.18 from the Lock It Link machine, $99,350 courtesy of Panda Magic Dragon Link, a tidy $258,000-plus on Golden Century Dragon Link, and additional five- and six-figure payouts scattered across other slots.

The gambler's magic touch lit up the casino floor and presumably drew a few side-eyes from fellow gamblers. The casino's management was eager to trumpet the news. "This guest's incredible day is certainly unique and it's always thrilling to see someone have such an unforgettable experience," Vice President Joseph Wagner said, per Casino.org, adding "stories like this show just how exciting and rewarding a visit to Seminole Hard Rock Tampa can be." The headlines may bring a few more casino memberships, but for most visitors, the odds are still stacked in favor of the house. Even so, Maher O. proved sometimes the slot gods smile. "To hit 389 handpays, he was most likely wagering hefty per-spin sums around $200 to $1,000," per Casino.org.