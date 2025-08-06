Passion of the Christ Sequels Will Come Out 40 Days Apart

Easter 2027 will be bookended by two long-delayed sequels to Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ. Variety reports that The Resurrection of the Christ Part One will be released on March 26, 2027, Good Friday, followed by The Resurrection of the Christ Part Two 40 days later on May 6, Ascension Day. The 2004 movie, which mainly dealt with the 12 hours leading up to Christ's crucifixion, was one of the highest-grossing independent films of all time and was the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the US until it was dethroned by Deadpool & Wolverine last year.

Production is expected to begin in European locations later this summer, per the Hollywood Reporter. In interviews over the years, Gibson has said he plans to deal with more than the "single event" of the resurrection, People reports. "You have to juxtapose the central event that I'm trying to tell with everything else around it in the future, in the past, and in other realms, and that's kind of getting a little sci-fi out there," he told the Catholic network EWTN in 2022.

In the sequels, Jim Caviezel, 56, is returning as Jesus of Nazareth, along with Maia Morgenstern as Mary, Francesco De Vito as Peter, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. In 2018, Caviezel told USA Today he was inspired by Gibson's plans for the project. "There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience," he said. "But I'll tell you this much: The film he's going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It's that good."