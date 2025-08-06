World | Vladimir Putin Trump Envoy Presses Putin Ahead of Friday Deadline Witkoff meets with Russian president for about 3 hours By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Aug 6, 2025 11:45 AM CDT Copied Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, right, shake hands during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday made his fifth trip to Russia's capital, where he met with Vladimir Putin ahead of Trump's shortened ceasefire deadline. The White House has said Russia must reach a peace deal with Ukraine by Friday or potentially face severe economic consequences that could extend to countries buying its oil—chief among them India and China, reports the Wall Street Journal. The pain came to India earlier than Friday, with Trump signing an executive order shortly after the Witkoff-Putin meeting that raised the tariff imposed on India to 50%. Takes on the roughly three-hour meeting: Russia's view: Foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said it was a "useful and constructive conversation" about the situation in Ukraine and "prospects for possible development of strategic cooperation between the US and Russia," per the AP. Regarding Ukraine, "certain signals were conveyed. Corresponding signals were also received from President Trump." The Journal's view: "Russia has been defiant in its response to Trump's warnings, saying it won't be swayed by ultimatums. But Witkoff's visit to Moscow ... is seen by Russia as an important chance to deliver a message to the US president and signal its willingness to at least keep talking with Kyiv." The White House: It hasn't commented on the meeting, but Axios has this quote from the White House in the wake of Trump's India move: "The Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of State, Secretary of the Treasury, and other senior officials, will determine whether other countries directly or indirectly import Russian Federation oil and recommend further actions to the President as needed." Read These Next 'Sir, why are you on the roof?' State moves toward execution with defibrillator turned on. The crashes just kept on coming at this famous motorcycle rally. The iPhone may become a casualty of AI. Report an error