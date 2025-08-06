Trump Envoy Presses Putin Ahead of Friday Deadline

President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday made his fifth trip to Russia's capital, where he met with Vladimir Putin ahead of Trump's shortened ceasefire deadline. The White House has said Russia must reach a peace deal with Ukraine by Friday or potentially face severe economic consequences that could extend to countries buying its oil—chief among them India and China, reports the Wall Street Journal. The pain came to India earlier than Friday, with Trump signing an executive order shortly after the Witkoff-Putin meeting that raised the tariff imposed on India to 50%. Takes on the roughly three-hour meeting: