Trump Eyes Massive IPO for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

The Trump administration is advancing plans to take mortgage behemoths Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public in an IPO that could fetch around $30 billion and potentially value the duo at $500 billion or more, possibly by later this year, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. Officials are still hashing out whether to list the government-controlled firms together or separately, as well as if they'd remain under federal oversight while selling shares—a structure previously hinted at but never clearly defined, per the Wall Street Journal .

Fannie and Freddie, mainstays of the American housing market since the 2008 crisis left them reliant on a government safety net, bundle mortgages for resale and have long been seen as backed by an implicit federal guarantee. President Trump has signaled he wants that guarantee to stick around if shares start trading, though how that would work remains murky and raises headaches on Capitol Hill and with accountants. Top brass from six major US banks—including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs—recently trekked to Washington to meet with Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce chief Howard Lutnick, and Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte to discuss the possible offering.

Yahoo Finance notes that Trump promoted the idea back in May via a Truth Social post, in which he declared, "I am working on TAKING THESE AMAZING COMPANIES PUBLIC." The plan has its skeptics, however. Major IPOs take time, and with previous attempts to privatize Fannie and Freddie stalling out—including Trump's own first-term effort—bankers are questioning whether the timeline is realistic. Still, proponents say the move could help pare down the federal deficit and return funds to taxpayers. Reuters reports that Fannie Mae's shares rose 20% on the news, while Freddie's increased by 15%.