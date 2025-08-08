A Stalwart Glacier Has Begun a Retreat

An iconic Argentine glacier, long thought one of the few on Earth to be relatively stable, is now undergoing its "most substantial retreat in the past century," according to new research. The Perito Moreno Glacier in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field for decades has been wedged securely in a valley. But it's started losing contact with the bedrock below, causing it to shed more ice as it inches backward. It's a change, illustrated in dramatic timelapse photos since 2020, that highlights "the fragile balance of one of the most well-known glaciers worldwide," write the authors of the study in the journal Communications Earth & Environment . They expect it to retreat several more miles in the next few years, reports the AP .

"We believe that the retreat that we are seeing now, and why it is so extreme in terms of values that we can observe, is because it hasn't been climatically stable for a while now, for over a decade," said Moritz Koch, a doctoral student at the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and a study author. "Now we see this very delayed response to climate change." Koch and his team did extensive field work to get the data for their calculations. To measure ice thickness, they flew over the glacier in a helicopter with a radar device suspended beneath. They also used sonar on the lake and satellite information from above. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people visit Glaciar Perito Moreno, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981.

People who deny climate change frequently point to anomalies like Perito Moreno, said Richard Alley, an ice scientist at Pennsylvania State University who was not involved in the study; for a long time it wasn't retreating when most other glaciers were. Even without climate change, glaciers fluctuate a bit. But if the climate were stable, ordinary accumulation of snow and ice would offset the melting and movement, said Erin Pettit, a glaciologist at Oregon State University who was not involved in the study.