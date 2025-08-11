Stocks Slip, With All Eyes on Inflation Data

The highlight of this week for Wall Street is likely to arrive on Tuesday, when the government will report how bad inflation was across the country in July, per the AP. A hot reading could discourage the Federal Reserve from delivering the cuts to interest rates that President Trump has been demanding.

Of note Monday: Micron Technology climbed 4.1% after raising its forecasts for profit and revenue in the current quarter, which will end later this month. The maker of memory for computers said it's benefiting from higher prices for its products. AMC Entertainment rose 3.4% to trim its loss for the year so far, which came into the day at 26.4%, after reporting better results for the spring than analysts expected. The theater chain said moviegoers paid more for tickets, while also spending more on food and drinks.

TKO Group Holdings climbed 10.2% after reaching a deal to distribute its UFC mixed martial arts matches on the Paramount+ streaming platform. But Paramount Skydance's stock dropped 3.7%. Also on the losing side of Wall Street was C3.ai after the AI application software company warned it may report an operating loss as large as $124.9 million for its first quarter. CEO Thomas Siebel called the first-quarter sales results "completely unacceptable," and its stock tumbled 25.6%.