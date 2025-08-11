Former Police Dog Is Now Helping Out Bees

Michigan State University facility researchers dedicated to protecting honey bees are enlisting a four-legged ally to sniff out danger to the prized pollinators. The Pollinator Performance Center is developing a training program for dogs to use their noses to uncover a bacterial disease called American foulbrood that threatens honey bee larvae, reports the AP . A considerable portion of the human diet comes from plants pollinated by the much-threatened honey bees. Maple, who once served as a human remains detection dog for the St. Joseph County sheriff's office, has created quite the buzz.

The 9-year-old English springer spaniel stood patiently on a recent weekday as Sue Stejskal, her longtime owner, trainer, and handler, placed the retired K-9 in a yellow protective suit that includes a veil for her head and four booties for her paws. "Much like with humans, we recognize that if a dog is going to be in an active bee yard, they need to wear the same personal protective equipment," said Stejskal, who has been training dogs over a quarter-century for law enforcement and other uses. Maple suffered an injury while on a case in Ontario, forcing her to retire as a detection K-9 in 2024. But fate intervened.

Meghan Milbrath, an MSU professor whose lab studies risk factors that affect honey bees' health, was working to establish diagnostic and screening tools for honey bee diseases. A veterinarian put Milbrath in touch with Stejskal, and the dog detection plan was born. Stejskal then set about teaching an old dog a new trick. Michigan State's objective is to train many more dogs to join the ranks. Milbrath said she is documenting Maple's training and plans to write a book with Stejskal to educate other teams.

story continues below

Maple, clad in her yellow suit, raced between hive boxes during a recent demonstration. When she found the scent clue left for her, Maple stopped at the box and coolly looked up at Stejskal. "Good girl. Yes," Stejskal enthusiastically said, before removing Maple's veil and tossing a green, Michigan State-branded toy her way. Stejskal recognizes the work they're doing is important. "It's a cool project," Stejskal said. "But I was over-the-moon excited, because my dog would still have joy in her life and would still be able to work."